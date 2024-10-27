Annual Curbside Leaf Collection

Westport, CT – The Department of Public Works has announced that curbside leaf collection will begin on Monday, November 4. All leaves must be placed in biodegradable paper bags safely near the curb of a Town street by December 2 to guarantee pick-up. Residents living on private streets must place their leaves behind the curb of an intersecting Town roadway for pick up by Town crews. Leaves placed in plastic bags will not be picked up as plastic contaminates the composting process.

There is no need to call and schedule a pick-up. Crews will complete pick-ups as schedules allow. For further information, contact the Department of Public Works office at 203-341-1120 or visit the Department of Public Works webpage at www.westportct.gov.