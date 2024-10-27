Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Annual Curbside Leaf Collection

ByAlex

Oct 27, 2024

Westport, CT – The Department of Public Works has announced that curbside leaf collection will begin on Monday, November 4. All leaves must be placed in biodegradable paper bags safely near the curb of a Town street by December 2 to guarantee pick-up. Residents living on private streets must place their leaves behind the curb of an intersecting Town roadway for pick up by Town crews. Leaves placed in plastic bags will not be picked up as plastic contaminates the composting process.

There is no need to call and schedule a pick-up. Crews will complete pick-ups as schedules allow. For further information, contact the Department of Public Works office at 203-341-1120 or visit the Department of Public Works webpage at www.westportct.gov.

By Alex

Related Post

Trumbull Westport

Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 26 in Westport and Trumbull

Oct 24, 2024 Alex
Westport

Westport Fire Department partner with Bridgeport Rescue Mission for the annual “Share the Warmth” Coat Drive

Oct 19, 2024 Alex
Westport

Westport Apartments Evacuated

Oct 10, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Fairfield Health Department Offers a Variety of Different Vaccinations This Cold and Flu Season

Oct 27, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Rollover Crash!

Oct 27, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Annual Curbside Leaf Collection

Oct 27, 2024 Alex
Norwalk

Community Candlelight Vigil for Domestic Violence Awareness

Oct 27, 2024 Alex