Joshua DeJesus, 25, of Bridgeport, was arrested by Westport police on October 30, 2024, on an outstanding warrant linked to a smash-and-grab larceny at Lux Bond & Green on May 9, 2024. DeJesus was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, Larceny in the First Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the First Degree, and held on a $250,000 bond; he was transported to Stamford Superior Court for arraignment on October 31, 2024.

