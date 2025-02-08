Trumbull

State PD Investigate Overnight Blaze

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 8, 2025

TRUMBULL, CT – On February 8, at 3:17 a.m. Long Hill Fire, along with Trumbull Center, Nichols, and Monroe Fire departments responded to a reported structure fire on Hitching Post Lane in Trumbull.

On arrival, firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions throughout the structure as well as significant structural compromise and collapse on the second floor of the home. Firefighters performed an initial exterior-based attack to control the fire. Once conditions allowed, the firefighters were able to transition to an interior fire attack and conduct searches of the residence. The fire was declared under control at 5:51 a.m.

Unfortunately, a resident did not survive the fire. The Fire Department turned the scene over to the Fire Marshal’s Office and returned to service just before 6:30 a.m. No fire department members were injured, and the scene remains under investigation by the Trumbull Fire Marshal’s Office.

State Police appear to have taken over the investigation.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

