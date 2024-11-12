First Selectman Vicki Tesoro Provides Update on Security at Tashua Elementary School

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro addressed the community yesterday evening regarding heightened security at Tashua Elementary School following a recent social media post by a school teacher that included the school’s address and phone number. While no threats were reported over the weekend, the Trumbull School District and Trumbull Police maintained a police presence at the school on Monday out of caution, ensuring a safe and quiet day for students and staff.

At approximately 2:45 PM, a threatening email was received, claiming that a bomb had been placed on school grounds. The school immediately enacted a stay-put protocol, and Trumbull Police swiftly responded to secure the area, conducting a comprehensive search of the building and grounds. After thorough inspection, the threat was determined to be non-credible, and dismissal proceeded as scheduled.

Chief Michael Lombardo has assured the Tashua community that a police presence will continue on campus, supported by additional security guards to reinforce school safety. The Town of Trumbull, the Trumbull Police Department, and the Trumbull School District remain committed to prioritizing the safety of students and staff.