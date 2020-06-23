Norwalk News: Carjackng

#Norwalk CT– Here is more info on that carjacking we reported the moment it happened:

The Detective Bureau is investigating a carjacking that occurred in the area of Ward Street and Random Road. An EverReady Taxi Cab was hijacked by a passenger who was armed with a handgun. The suspect was described as a black male 5’9” weighing 200lbs, approximately 50-years old, wearing a black short-sleeved shirt with a “Batman” symbol, blue jeans, a black baseball cap, and black shoes. A picture of the suspect is attached. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Sura at 203-854-3039 or by email at jsura@norwalkct.org.