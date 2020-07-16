Ansonia News: Stranger Danger

#Ansonia CT–On July 14, 2020 at approximately 8:00 P.M., the Ansonia Police Department investigated a suspicious person complaint on Day Street in the Ansonia Middle School parking lot. Two juvenile females, ages 11 and12, were walking in the parking lot of the middle school when they were approached by a black vehicle being driven by a black male who told the females several times to get into his vehicle. The juveniles ran from the scene and the suspect fled. The vehicle is described as a black smaller SUV with the rear windows tinted and the driver was a black male wearing a red hat and red shirt with gold rim glasses. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or tips can be left anonymously through Tip411 at https://www.tip411.com/tips/ new?alert_group_id=21553

