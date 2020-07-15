Ansonia News: Delivery Driver Robbery Arrest

#Ansonia, CT–On July 13, 2020, the Ansonia Police Department served an arrest warrant on Leroy Shaw, age 22, of Ansonia for his involvement in the robbery of a food delivery driver on Beaver Street on December 31, 2018. Shaw’s arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the robbery, where two males robbed a delivery driver of cash and the food. One of the males showed a handgun during the robbery. During the investigation, Detective Brian Harte was able to identify Shaw from the evidence recovered at the scene and through subsequent search warrants. Shaw was charged with Robbery First Degree, Larceny Second Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny Second Degree. Shaw posted a $50,000 bond and was released with a court date of October 8, 2020, at Derby Superior Court. Additional arrests are expected in this case.