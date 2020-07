2020-07-18@1:06pm–#Bridgeport CT– A motorcyclist and car collided in front of 1575 Boston Avenue (near North Ridgefield Avenue). Please note that I did not go to the scene to verify if it was a motorcycle, dirtbike, or another two-wheeled vehicle. Firefighters just requested EMS who was already dispatched so there apparently are injuries.

