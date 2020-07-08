Bridgeport News: Stabbing Was Minor Puncture Wound

2020-07-07@ 8:22pm–#Bridgeport CT– Other media outlets are posting a stabbing that occurred in the 500 block of Hallet Street due to a Bridgeport Police tweet that said “Preliminary report of an assault w/ a dangerous weapon 500th block of Hallett St. Possible party stabbed. BPD on-scene along with AMR. NFI”. NFI is No Further Information.

I went to the scene and a man had a minor puncture wound to his back that didn’t require any medical treatment. I wasn’t even going to post it until I saw the other reports.