Bridgeport News: Trumbull Garden’s Police Activity

2020-07-08 #Bridgeport CT– Quite a few of you reached out to me to ask about the police activity in the last two days at Trumbull Gardens. Many of you still don’t know that Mayor Ganim turned off the press radios for us, News12 and CT Post. In a time where the police should be more transparent, the mayor has taken the opposite approach. It hasn’t stopped us from reporting the more violent crimes though. Anywho, I contacted police spokesperson Scott Appleby who said: “community policing with high visibility patrols. We were also canvassing for suspects near Trumbull Gardens earlier today”

