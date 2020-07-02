DMV Openings

WETHERSFIELD, CT – The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles resumed road testing services for driver’s licenses as well as new vehicle registration services on June 30, 2020 at select DMV locations.

Knowledge testing for motorcycle learner’s permits is slated to resume on July 7, 2020 at DMV’s Bridgeport and Waterbury locations.

“We will continue to slowly reopen our doors and expand our service options,” said DMV’s Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera. “Safety remains our primary focus.”

The DMV began collaborating with driving schools on June 23, 2020 in an effort to reduce its backlog, and was able to schedule nearly 1,000 road tests through June 30, 2020. Customers whose appointments were canceled due to the COVID-19 global health pandemic are encouraged to reschedule their appointment. The decision to expand service options comes on the heels of the DMV’s re-opening on June 23, 2020.

“The DMV is undergoing a major transformation,” said DMV’s Commissioner Sibongile Magubane. “The pandemic presented several obstacles, which fast-tracked the DMV’s modernization plans. Our new appointment system is just the beginning. Ultimately, we would like move customers from in-line to online.” Providing customers with the option to complete their transactions online is at the core of the agency’s modernization plans. Digitizing the agency is a tremendous undertaking that will ultimately have a positive impact on Connecticut residents.

The DMV now requires appointments for all services. Links to the DMV’s appointment system as well as an overview of all services are below.

 Road Tests (Non-CDL): https://www.dmvroadtest.ct.gov/dmv/do-it-online

 Learner’s Permit Knowledge Tests: https://www.dmvteen.ct.gov/dmv/do-it-online

 Motorcycle Knowledge Testing: https://portal.ct.gov/DMV/Offices/Offices/Make-an-Appointment.

 License, ID and Registration Services: https://portal.ct.gov/DMV/Offices/Offices/Make-an-Appointment.