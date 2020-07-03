Covid Insurance

Insurance Commissioner Andrew N. Mais wants to remind every front-line worker and volunteer who cares for COVID-19 patients and their families about two very important programs, Healthbridge and the Brave of Heart Fund.

Healthbridge from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) offers eligible front-line health care workers and volunteers up to $25,000 of life insurance at no cost. Cigna and New York Life established the Brave of Heart Fund to provide monetary grants of up to $75,000 to survivors of front-line U.S. healthcare workers who give their lives in the fight against COVID-19.

“MassMutual filed Healthbridge to help front-line health care workers, volunteers and their families and this was quickly approved by this Department. Cigna and New York Life similarly stepped in to support those on the front lines of this battle with the Brave of Heart Fund,” said Commissioner Mais. “Fear of financial insecurity should a loved one working with coronavirus patients get sick and succumb to the disease is an additional burden in need of relief. Grieving families need so much support.”

MassMutual has announced the expansion of HealthBridge nationwide. Previously, HealthBridge was available in MassMutual’s home states as well as those hardest hit by the pandemic. Now it will reach front-line workers from coast to coast.

For Healthbridge, uploading proof of employment or volunteerism and filling out a short application online will provide eligible healthcare workers and volunteers with this free financial protection. Volunteers must be actively working with COVID-19 patients at least 10 hours per month. More details and enrollment information are on the MassMutual HealthBridge web page

.

The Brave of Heart Fund provides monetary grants to eligible family members of front-line health care workers and health care volunteers who lose their lives because of COVID-19. The cash grants will provide basic and continuing financial support for common needs, such as funeral costs, medical care, counseling, food, educational expenses of children and other dependents currently in school, mortgage or rent payments, and immediate living expenses.

More information on the Brave of Heart Fund may be found at www.braveofheartfund.com. A list of those eligible is available at https://www.braveofheartfund. com/faqs.pdf

.

Consumers, insurers and brokers with questions can contact the department directly by email at insurance@ct.gov, online, or by calling the Department at 800-203-3447 or 860-297-3900.

