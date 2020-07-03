Fairfield’s Fourth

#Fairfield CT–First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said while I join our community in the disappointment of having to cancel the Fireworks due to the pandemic, I do hope you will enjoy the holiday weekend with your family and friends and take a moment to be grateful that we live in the greatest country on earth.

Yesterday I asked the Town’s Police, Fire, Public Works, and Parks & Recreation Departments to join me in decorating Sherman Green in honor of Independence Day. The Tree of Hope will also be lit up with Red, White & Blue lights and our first outdoor summer concert will take place on Sunday evening from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. I want to remind residents of the guidelines to maintain 15 feet of distance between yourself and other groups and to please wear a face covering when you are not seated for the concert.