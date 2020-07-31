GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF BUSINESS.CT.GOV

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the launch of business.ct.gov – an online, one-stop-shop where entrepreneurs can easily find information and quickly create a checklist with everything required to start up or manage their business in Connecticut. The online service will make it easier to do business in the state, support small business owners as a partner in their success, and improve citizens’ interactions with state government.

The governor explained that the portal aims to prevent businesses from needing to navigate the sometimes complex nature of state government by merging many of their common needs into one simplified location online. When completing transactions through the portal, users will be interacting with several state agencies all in one seamless interaction, allowing them to get their work done quicker.

“It’s been our priority from day one to get more services online and create a true digital government where our business owners can spend time online – not in line,” Governor Lamont said. “Our economy depends on us continuing to lead the way with new technology to attract the best talent and minds in the country. Our citizens expect us to work across agencies so residents can interact with one seamless government – not siloed agencies. I look forward to seeing this program and our business community in Connecticut grow to become even stronger.”

“Business.ct.gov is the State of Connecticut’s front door and welcome center for businesses that are starting in or relocating to our great state, and this launch will let them know that we are open for business,” Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said. “This site will make it easier for businesses to get started and to expand by giving them a one-stop, online portal to state government so that we can grow together.”

“Instead of us making decisions about what this online service should look like within government, we asked businesses about their challenges and built the service based on their feedback,” Department of Administrative Services Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said. “Our businesses expect us to serve them where they are – not the other way around. Business owners and citizens alike think of our government as one entity – not siloed agencies – and they expect us to be working together.”

“This new portal is a game-changer as it redefines how we communicate and interface with small businesses, entrepreneurs and startups,” Department of Economic and Community Development Deputy Commissioner Glendowlyn Thames said. “By providing users with a simple, seamless experience in accessing all the resources needed to start a business or navigate their COVID recovery, we are making Connecticut more attractive to companies and investors alike. I look forward to further innovations as this portal continues to evolve and improve for businesses across our state.”

“The Department of Consumer Protection works with hundreds of industries and processes hundreds of thousands of credentials every year,” Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull said. “We do everything we can to make sure that process goes smoothly – and business.ct.gov

takes that a step further. I want to thank Governor Lamont for his leadership in this endeavor, and our sister agencies for their collaboration.”

“The Department of Revenue Services has welcomed the opportunity to contribute to business.ct.gov, which will serve as an important vehicle to enhance online services and provide a more seamless experience for taxpayers,” Department of Revenue Services Acting Commissioner John Biello said. “As a customer service tool, business.ct.gov

holds great promise for those seeking to navigate regulatory requirements and access guidance on how to plan, register, and operate a business in Connecticut. I applaud Governor Lamont and Chief Operating Officer Geballe for their vision, and for their support in fostering collaboration across agencies.”

Department of Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby said, “This is a great tool to help young businesses navigate the regulatory landscape and connect with the very state agencies that can help them thrive. I commend Governor Lamont and the administration for their ongoing work to develop our economy and invest in the people who make it run.”

“Business.ct.gov is a huge step forward for companies looking to launch or manage a business in the state,” Peter Denious, president and CEO of AdvanceCT, said, “I commend Governor Lamont and his team for tackling this herculean project and delivering an efficient, business-friendly solution for companies looking to interact with the state of Connecticut.”

The development of business.ct.gov was led by the Department of Administrative Services Digital Services team with the support for Deloitte Digital, along with the Department of Economic and Community Development, Department of Consumer Protection, Department of Revenue Services, Department of Labor, and Advance CT.

