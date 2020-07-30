CT DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES AMENDS DEADLINE EXTENSIONS

WETHERSFIELD, CT – The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles, with the approval of Governor Ned Lamont, has added to its list of extended deadlines for Connecticut residents with expiring credentials. Eligible DMV credentials that expire between August 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020 are automatically covered by this extension.

In addition to extending the expiration date of DMV credentials, late fees associated with eligible expired credentials will be waived during the time period of the extension for qualifying credentials.

Deadlines have been extended for the following DMV-related items:

All Licenses, Permits and Identification Cards

Lengthens the credential extension to 90 days for credentials that expire between August 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

All Registrations Including International Registration Plan (IRP) and Boat Registrations

For credentials expiring between August 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020, credentials will be extended by 90 days from the expiration date.

Emissions Testing and Retesting

For test due dates that fall between August 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020, the due date will be extended by 90 days from the emissions expiration date.

Permanent Disability Placard

Any permanent disability placard that expires at the same time as a credential that is subject to an extension, will be extended by 90 days.

Business Licenses

For credentials expiring between August 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020, credentials will be extended by 90 days from the expiration date.

Temporary Registrations

Temporary registrations obtained between August 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020 are extended by 90 days.

Temporary Licenses, IDs, Permits that Contain a Digital Image

Expiration dates will be extended by 90 days for all temporary (paper) licenses obtained between August 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

Flashing Light Permits

Expiration dates between August 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020 are extended by 90 days.

School Bus Proficiency Tests

Extends the validity of school bus proficiency tests that are due between August 1, 2020 and September 30, 2020 by 90 days.

For answers to questions, updates or more information about these extensions or other previously-issued credential extensions:

Visit www.ct.gov/dmv

Call 860-263-5700 (within the Hartford area) or 1-800-842-8222 (outside the Hartford area)

The extensions are intended to help safeguard the general public against the spread of coronavirus/COVID-19 and to maintain social distance within offices. For up-to-date guidance on COVID-19 please visit ct.gov/coronavirus.

