Seymour News: Car Into The River

4:38pm–UPDATE: I’m sad to report a juvenile has passed away

4:33pm–UPDATE: Firefighters have one out of the water and one left. Unknown their condition.

4:26pm–UPDATE: Firefighters have lines on it and have begun to winch it in.

2020-07-31@4:04pm–#Seymour CT– Report of a car into the Housatonic River near Riverview Waterfront. The car is out of reach of the firefighter boats and is floating down with the current. The water is reported to be up to the roof. No word if anyone is inside the car.

This news report is made possible by: