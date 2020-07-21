Stratford Summer Sunset Concert Series

STRATFORD – The Stratford Department of Recreation is excited to announce that the 2020 Summer Sunset Concert Series will kick-off on Tuesday, July 21st featuring rock n roll music by the ever-popular band Oddfellows. The concerts will be performed at the Paradise Green Gazebo from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on their scheduled dates.

“We are so pleased to move forward with this popular summertime tradition,” said Stratford Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. “Although the series is abbreviated compared to prior years, it will be a welcome opportunity for folks to enjoy evenings of great music on the lovely Paradise Green. These events are more important to our community than ever before, and it will be fun to gather together again.”

In light of the pandemic, attendees will be required to practice social distancing protocols currently in place: those within the same family may sit together while allowing a minimum of six feet between other families, and face masks are to be worn when entering local businesses.

Paradise Pizza is once again the proud sponsor of this Celebrate Stratford series. Stop on over for dinner before the concert, or grab a pizza to enjoy while listening to the music. For information about the Celebrate Stratford series of events, please visit: www.celebratestratford.com

