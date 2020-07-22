STRATFORD – In just one month since the Stratford Strong long-term recovery task force was formed by Mayor Laura R. Hoydick to coordinate community recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the group has been successfully addressing the needs of the community’s most vulnerable residents. The task force is also assisting the small business community that has been coping with lost revenue while safely reopening in compliance with state guidelines.

This week Stratford Strong announced the launching of a marketing program to promote local businesses over a six week period from mid-July through August. Through the use of video, social media, traditional media, advertising and public relations, the Town of Stratford will spotlight various business sectors week by week — Small Business, Arts, Wellness, Services and Hospitality, Salons and Barbers, and Restaurants, according to Stratford Strong Co-Chairs Mary Dean and Tammy Trojanowski. The messages, direct from business owners and Mayor Hoydick, will encourage residents and neighbors throughout the region to visit Stratford businesses, which offer outstanding products, services and safe operating practices for their customers and workers.

Mayor Hoydick said, “Stratford Strong is bringing together the Town government’s service sector in partnership with many of our outstanding community providers, who continue to make a priority of ensuring that we do everything we can to provide relief to residents and businesses during these challenging times.”

“While this is a long-term recovery program, I am pleased with the work that the task force has accomplished in its first month following the Town’s extraordinary and sustained response since March,” the Mayor added. “I continue to urge all members of the community to contact Stratford Strong to let us know of any specific needs that we can address.”

In addition, the Town is offering the services of their attorneys to assist business owners with completing forms and filing applications related to the federal Payroll Protection Program and other government loan and benefit programs in response to COVID-19. The Town is covering those legal costs. The Town’s Economic Development Department continues to offer consultation on matters related to businesses operating safely and in accordance with Gov. Ned Lamont’s various phases of re-opening. Town Public Safety personnel have made Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) available to businesses.

Stratford Strong has also compiled resource information and is ensuring that residents know what assistance is available to help them meet their basic needs. For example, they recently released Stratford Eats!, which includes information about food pantries, drive-through mobile food pantries, The Lord’s Kitchen at Christ Church community dinner and bagged lunches for school-age children and youth. For senior citizens who feel it is unsafe to obtain their own groceries, have limited access to ordering, have financial hardship, or do not have a friend or family member to assist them, they are encouraged to contact Stratford Senior Services at (203)385-4050 to discuss options available. For those under age 60, they can call Stratford Community Services at (203)385-4095.

For more information, email stratfordstrong@townofstratford.com.

Stratford Strong is generously sponsored by The Milford Bank and Electrical Workers IBEW Local #488.

