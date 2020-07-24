STRATFORD LIBRARY OPENS TO PUBLIC JULY 27

The Stratford Library will begin Phase 4 of its Pandemic Plan for Operation by opening to the public on Monday, July 27 at 10 am. As Connecticut carefully opens its doors again, the Stratford Library is implementing its own phased plan to safely reopen.

Beginning July 27, a greeter will welcome patrons at the rear entrance only to keep track of the number of patrons in the building. Patrons are required to wear a face mask at all times in the Library and practice social distancing while visiting. There will be no seating available and “brisk browsing” will be encouraged.

On July 27 the Library will now offer:

A continuation of computers by appointment services in the Teen and Adult Departments.

Library browsing and borrowing activities in the main lobby. Adult and Teen areas will be open on August 3 and the newly renovated Children’s Department will be available at a later date to be announced.

Library Take-out Services for patrons who are concerned about entering the space. The Library encourages people who are comfortable going to grocery stores and running other errands, however, to transition to coming into the Lobby to pick up their materials.

Patrons can visit www.stratfordlibrary.org or call: 203-385-4164 between 10am-5pm on Monday through Saturday or email the Library at: http://stratfordlibrary.org/about/#contact for more information.

Stratford Library Director Sheri Szymanski added, “We are thrilled to open our doors and appreciate our patrons’ patience as we continue to plan for the coming months, making the safety of our staff and patrons our top priority.”

The Library’s online programs and services are still in place and librarians continue to answer more than 1,500 inquiries per month providing help with online services, answering typical reference questions, and assisting people on how to use technology to connect to family from a distance. People of all ages have participated in online books discussion, concerts, preschool storytimes, craft and trivia nights, and other virtual programs – finding ways to learn, create, and share while staying home.

