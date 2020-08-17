AG Wants Trail Like Proceeding On UI and Eversource

Attorney General William Tong released the following statement after the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority granted his motion to open a “trial-like” proceeding to hold Eversource and United Illuminating accountable for their failed storm response. Attorney General Tong had called on PURA to open a contested case and prudence review—legal proceedings to enable the Attorney General to make the strongest claims on behalf of ratepayers and the states; seek fines, penalties and injunctive relief; and oppose the utilities’ requests for profits and reimbursement of storm-related costs. Attorney General Tong first made his request of PURA last week. When that first request was denied, Attorney General Tong filed a motion for reconsideration, cautioning that failure to open a contested case at the onset could “set the stage for an endless series of related proceedings taking years to reach conclusion.”

“This trial-like proceeding will allow us to make the strongest possible case on behalf of ratepayers, and to seek maximum fines and penalties in the swiftest amount of time. I want to thank PURA for this favorable decision, and appreciate their diligence in reconsidering our motion. Consumers are relying on this proceeding for answers and accountability,” said Attorney General Tong.

