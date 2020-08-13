Attorney General Wants Facebook To Crack Down

Hartford, CT — Attorney General William Tong today joined 19 attorneys general from across the United States in calling on Facebook to take additional steps to prevent their site from being used to spread hate and disinformation. The attorneys general also urged Facebook to provide stronger support for users who fall victim to online intimidation and harassment on its platforms.

In a letter

today to Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, the attorneys general assert that despite its stated commitment to working to keep its user community safe, Facebook has fallen short in keeping hate content off its platforms and protecting users from online harassment.

The letter follows the release of a Civil Rights Audit of Facebook’s practices — commissioned by the company and completed in July—that faults Facebook for failing to advance civil rights, and refusing to enforce its own policies against dangerous organizations and individuals, including white supremacists and other extremists.

Recent surveys suggest more than 40 percent of Americans have experienced some form of online harassment, and that of those victims, more than 75 percent have reported being harassed on Facebook.

“Trolls, hate groups and foreign actors use Facebook as a weapon of choice to spread vile and racist disinformation. Facebook can and must do more to protect its users from hate speech, harassment and intimidation,” said Attorney General Tong.

The reforms recommended in today’s letter, many of which are highlighted in the recent Civil Rights Audit, include calls for Facebook to:

• Aggressively enforce its policies against hate speech and organized hate organizations;

• Allow public, third-party audits of hate content and enforcement;

• Commit to an ongoing, independent analysis of Facebook’s content population scheme and the prompt development of best practices guidance; and

• Expand policies limiting inflammatory advertisements that vilify minority groups;

The Attorneys General also recommends steps to enhance Facebook supportive services including:

• Offer live real-time assistance to victims of intimidation and harassment;

• Make information about unlawful harassment and intimidation more readily available; and

• Strengthen filtering, reporting, and blocking tools.

This press release was made possible by: