BLUMENTHAL STATEMENT FOLLOWING MEETING WITH EVERSOURCE CEO JAMES JUDGE

#HARTFORD, CT – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) issued the following statement following a meeting Monday afternoon with Eversource CEO James Judge:

“I insisted to James Judge that he must make refunds to customers, and avoid any rate increase or charge for restoring power. He declined to commit to such action. In addition to money back to consumers and businesses for their losses, I also told him that there must be leadership changes, including his resignation. Connecticut residents and businesses suffered severe financial harm because of Eversource’s failure to prepare for this storm, and they should be made whole. I will continue to fight for consumer rebates, removal of Eversource’s senior leadership team, and a complete evaluation of the company’s abjectly poor performance including possible restructuring of the company. In the midst of a pandemic, as I have traveled across the state, I have seen and heard how this unacceptable epic failure has deepened the hardship and heartbreak of households and businesses. This company must be held accountable — this must never happen again. ”

