Senator Wants To Dissolve The NRA

WASHINGTON, DC] – Today, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement on the New York Attorney General’s lawsuit to dissolve the National Rifle Association (NRA):

“The NRA is rotten to the core – and this legal action will hasten its disintegration. For years, the NRA has been crumbling from within – rife with fraud, abuse, and misconduct. Responsible gun owners should be outraged that this organization has claimed to represent their interests while, instead, executives personally profit from their donations and work against reforms the majority of its membership supports. As the NRA implodes, its vice-like grip on lawmakers is weakening and we are finally seeing overdue gun violence reforms passed in state legislatures around the country. Now: when will my Republican colleagues in Congress catch up with the majority of the American people and pass universal background checks, a federal red flag statute, safe storage, and an end to the gun industry’s sweetheart deal immunity shield?”

