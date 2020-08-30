Bridgeport News: 2 Homicides In 24 Hours

#Bridgeport CT–On August 29, 2020, police dispatch received a report of a person down in the area of Iranistan Avenue and Hanover Street. Officers located a 24-year-old male victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by AMR medical personnel. Detectives processed a crime scene at this location and are interviewing witnesses who may have knowledge of the incident. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

