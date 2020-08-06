Bridgeport News: Mayor Wants To Sue UI

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim, who usually keeps constituents in the dark joined City officials to provide an update on the aftermath of Storm Isaias which includes the report of approximately 8,500 Bridgeport customers that remain without power. In a response to Bridgeport’s Emergency Operations email for an update to restore power for vulnerable residents, United Illuminating stated they are “not providing estimated time of restoration.”

Mayor Ganim, “City’s across the state, like Bridgeport, need to take priority in recovery and restoration. This plan does not work. It’s the urban centers that have high rise apartments with hundreds of people, vulnerable individuals, and seniors, as well as multi-generation homes with large families. This is flagrant disregard for human lives. The state’s most populated city, the most people, people who are trapped in their apartments, people that need life assistance, and UI’s response is that they, “don’t prioritize our restorations based on health.”

Bridgeport has confirmed that over 9,000 customers lost power last evening during the storm. Today, approximately 8,500 customers remain without power with no estimated time for restoration.

Residents in need of emergency shelter can contact the American Red Cross at 1-877-287-3327 for assistance.

The Emergency Operations Center received more than 300 calls for service due to downed wires, fallen trees, wire fires, and storm related incidents that were attended to by Bridgeport Fire Department, Police, and Public Facilities responders.

City DPF crew continue to address downed trees, while waiting for UI to clear down wires.

Emergency Operations and DPF staff are looking to set up charging stations at various schools and will update the community tomorrow.

The Department of Public Health & Social Services are conducting wellness checks – all while following protocols to remain vigilant in the prevention COVID-19.

Bridgeport officials will continue to provide updates as they become available and as operations for restoration progress.

