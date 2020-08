#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police said Tiago Silva, 38 of Trumbull was issued a Misdemeanor Summons 22a-250(d) Illegal Dumping/Bulk/HazMat/Waste-Imminent Danger. For allegedly illegal dumping at Carroll and Wilmot Court on Tuesday. His 1992 Ford dump truck seized. His court date is September 1, 2020.