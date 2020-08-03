EXECUTIVE ORDER STRENGTHENING WORKERS’ COMPENSATION CLAIMS FOR ESSENTIAL WORKERS IMPACTED BY COVID-19

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont announced that he has signed an executive order creating a rebuttable presumption that workers who contracted COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic contracted it on the job and are eligible for workers’ compensation benefits.

“As I promised last week, I have signed an executive order providing workers who contracted COVID-19 during the early stages of the pandemic the straightforward opportunity to claim any benefits they are due through Connecticut’s workers’ compensation system. Our state owes a debt to all of the health care professionals, grocery store clerks, and other essential workers who served vital roles during the earliest and darkest stages of this public health crisis. I am thankful for the employers who have done the right thing by their employees, the Connecticut Workers’ Compensation Commission for operating continually throughout this pandemic, and most of all, the workers for their efforts and sacrifice. The executive order is an important step to ensure our essential workers, who went to work while others stayed safe and stayed home, are made whole.”

