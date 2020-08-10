Senator Wants Refunds On Eversource Customers

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal posted a series of tweets calling on immediate refunds for Eversource customers following power outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.

After no power, higher rates, & more excuses there should be immediate consumer refunds. Eversource is rolling in money, top management is making tens of millions while consumers sit without power. That money should be returned to the consumers. (https://twitter.com/SenBlumenthal/status/1292152065733668864)

Consumers deserve refunds—now. They have been overcharged, deprived of service, & given no answers. (https://twitter.com/SenBlumenthal/status/1292152066673188871)

Eversource’s CEO, Jim Judge, was paid $19.8 million last year, but can’t be bothered to face the public, return phone calls, restore power, or say when. He should go. (https://twitter.com/SenBlumenthal/status/1292163516120604675)

Anger & frustration are boiling over—mine included. This injury added to the insult of higher rates seems like the last straw. (https://twitter.com/SenBlumenthal/status/1292163517055995910)

