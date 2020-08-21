Stratford News: Early Morning Fire

At 04:58 AM August 21, 2020, the Stratford 911 center received a medical alarm from a two-family residence at 20 and 22 Marsh Way, Stratford, CT. Stratford Police and EMS responded and found smoke in the area and requested for the Stratford Fire Department to respond. On arrival, Stratford Police and EMS found smoke coming from the second-floor window and saw the fire in the rear kitchen window. Stratford Police force entry and found heavy smoke in the front living room and yelled to occupants to evacuate. Stratford Police helped one occupant. Stratford Fire investigated and found a fire in the kitchen partially extinguish. Firefighters ensured the fire was completely out and did not extend within the building. Quick response and actions by Stratford, Police, EMS, and Fire with the help of the residents helped ensure everyone evacuated unharmed. The Stratford Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. The Stratford Fire Department reminds residents to have and maintain smoke alarms. If a resident needs assistance with smoke alarms, they may call the Stratford Fire Marshal’s Office at 203-385-4073.

