Westport, CT – First Selectman Jim Marpe and the Emergency Management Team released the following message in preparation for the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Tropical Storm Isaias will enter Westport this afternoon, bringing very gusty winds and heavy rain. Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Robert Yost urges, “Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid travel until the storm passes. Plan to be home by NOON today as the storm is speeding up. Review your Pre-Storm Checklist and prepare your home. We are expecting damaging winds and flooding.”

Tornado Watch:

There is a high risk for at least a few weak tornadoes according to the Storm Prediction Center. A tornado watch has been issued for our area. Seek shelter and avoid traveling once rain and winds start.

Heavy Rain:

The storm will be accompanied by heavy rain of 1” – 3” and flooding is possible. Minor coastal flooding is expected, which may inundate a few low lying coastal roads with wave splash over. Do not walk or drive through floodwaters. Never attempt to drive on or through a flooded road. If your building floods, move to a higher floor but do not enter a closed attic.

Widespread Power and Tree Issues with gusts to 70 MPH:

Downed power lines can be deadly. Always assume that they are live and avoid going near them or anything in contact with them.

Closures:

State beaches will close at noon today.

Westport beaches, the golf course, and marinas will close at 1pm today. Rip currents are expected today and tomorrow.

The Westport Library will close at 1pm

Storm Preparation:

Get your home ready. Secure (or move inside) outdoor plants, furniture and other loose items.

Stay informed. Tune into your local radio, news channels or weather apps/ websites for the latest updates. Sign up for NIXLE alerts from the Town’s Emergency Operations Center. Text: 06880 to 888 777

Fuel up your vehicle in advance of the storm.

Be prepared for power outages. Make sure devices are charged in advance.

Make sure you have extra batteries for flashlights. If you lose power, don’t run generators indoors.

For more information on storm preparation, see Westport’s Storm Checklist (accompanied)

During the Storm:

Stay inside away from windows

Stay informed using social media and radio WWPT 90.3 FM

Do not go sightseeing! Road must be kept clear for emergency vehicles.

Do not drive through floodwaters.

Do not drive over downed wires.

Do not drive around barrier tape or barricades.

Report power outages to Eversource: 800-286-2000

After the Storm:

Stay well clear of downed power lines: 25’ at least!

Be vigilant about downed trees and tree limbs hung up overhead

Listen to updates on the media, radio.

Check on your neighbors because teamwork = success.

