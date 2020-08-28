University Of Bridgeport Grant

Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) announced that University of Bridgeport received a $261,886.00 Student Support Services grant from the Department of Education, which will provide students from low-income families with academic advising, career counseling, tutoring, peer mentors, financial aid, workshops and seminars, and additional services.

“Access to higher education can’t be a luxury – it is an economic imperative and the best way to increase opportunity for every student, no matter where they live or what their family’s financial situation,” said Congressman Jim Himes. “If we want America to remain competitive in a 21st century economy, we have to ensure low-income students have the support they need to complete their degree and start their career. University of Bridgeport Student Support Services’ federal grant will increase the retention and success for University of Bridgeport students”

“The Student Support Services Grant is an intricate part of University of Bridgeport and serves to support many students of the University in more than one way,” said Chrystie Cruz, Director of Student Support Services at University of Bridgeport. “It has been woven into the fabric of the University and serves to assist students in need of learning to navigate the higher education world such as academia, financial aid, social interactions, and personal/professional growth. Over the next five years, the Grant will provide extensive support in the following areas: Financial literacy, Financial Aid information, and academic success tips.”

According to University of Bridgeport, the Student Support Services Program (SSS), funded by the Federal TRIO Programs, is designed to identify and provide services to a selective group of college students who meet eligibility criteria. All of the services are available at no cost with the intent of assisting students in accomplishing their goal of graduating from University of Bridgeport. Click here to learn more about the Student Support Services Program.

