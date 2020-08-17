Westport News: Information on Isaias Aftermath and Restoration/Clean up Efforts

Westport, CT – The following message and recap was issued by First Selectman Jim Marpe, the Department of Public Works (DPW) and the Westport Emergency Response Team today:

While power has been restored, Eversource continues to manage complex issues, including damage to underground systems. Residents are reminded that this work may cause disruption in service, but any resulting outage should be for a short period of time while the issue is addressed.

Homeowners are advised to contact insurance agents/companies to request information to determine eligibility for and submission of insurance claims.

If your power has been restored and your cable/internet access remains down, please contact your provider. Some fiber cables have been compromised. Town officials remain in contact with these providers to encourage facilitation of those services to their customers.

Both the Public Utilities Regulatory Agency (PURA) and the State Legislature are planning public hearings related to the inadequate response by public utilities companies. Town officials along with state and federal representatives have already expressed an interest in testifying. We are resolved to receiving answers and explanations from the utilities for why they were silent in the storm’s immediate aftermath and mostly unresponsive during restoration. We will seek a commitment from the utilities that they hastily and more accurately communicate their restoration plans to the public and to Town Officials who represent our community. Residents should not have to agonize over unexpected timelines of power outages during emergency events. Instead, residents deserve to know their assessment and have close-to accurate projections for restoration.

Westport was one of the hardest hit communities in Connecticut. To provide some perspective as to the enormity of the storm, the resulting emergency response and clean-up efforts over the last 10 days:

The Westport Fire Department (WFD) responded to 581 incidents, almost 500% of their normal call volume. WFD also responded to at least 30 carbon monoxide incidents, the first time the department received so many calls of this type. In response, the WFD and the Fire Marshal have been increasing its education and outreach regarding the proper usage of generators.

On Tuesday August 4, from approximately 1:00PM until 1:00AM the Westport Police Department (WPD) logged a total of 230 calls for service (155 of which came in at the height of the storm at 2pm). During the twenty four hours thereafter, the police department answered a total of 779 telephone calls, 284 of which were emergency 9-1-1 calls. WPD also deployed temporary traffic control signage at approximately fifteen major intersections throughout the course of the storm.

When there are numerous traffic light outages like those experienced with Storm Isaias, the WPD cannot safely or effectively provide personnel to manually direct traffic at all of the main intersections in town. Motorists should always proceed through intersections with caution and obey temporary signage when this occurs.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) cleared 304 tree issues and is continuing its efforts to clean up debris from 125 miles of Town-owned roadways, in addition to all town-owned Parks and Recreation facilities. DPW is expecting to spend a total of two weeks cleaning up the town’s property, most of which could not commence until Eversource cleared and de-energized their wires. Since power has been restored, DPW has been working expeditiously and in collaboration with the utility companies. DPW has also responded to countless calls and emails to its office related to tree and debris removal.

DPW’s role is to remove trees and debris from the town’s right of way. DPW is not doing curbside pick-up of yard waste. Residents are urged not to put personal yard waste and debris at the curbside. Instead, the town’s Yard Waste Site at 180 Bayberry Lane is open for personal yard debris. Normal hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon. This Saturday, August 15, the yard waste site will extend the hours until 3:00PM.

The Department of Human Services (DHS) worked around the clock (in collaboration with emergency personnel) to address storm-related concerns from upwards of 400 households. DHS alone received over 150 incoming calls/emails, and made over 40 home visits to do welfare checks and/or provide food service.

If you have a vulnerable resident in the home, or know of any seniors who lives alone or whose main caregiver is also elderly, register that individual with the DHS by calling 203-341-1073, so the department can proactively follow up with him or her during future emergencies.

The number of town-wide emails and phone calls received are estimated at over triple the normal volume. Town personnel collaborated and triaged those responses as quickly as possible. In addition, emergency and general information was dispersed via Nixle alerts, daily press releases, social media posts and through the town radio station, WWPT 90.3FM.

We continue to urge residents to stay connected with the town by signing up for emergency alerts and press notifications and following us on all Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. As we saw with this storm, cellular and internet can go out too. We urge all residents purchase a radio and preset 90.3FM in the case of an emergency.

As part of any and all emergency incident standard procedures, the Town Emergency Operations Command Team (EOC) will debrief and discuss the process, protocols and communications that occurred during Storm Isaias. A summary evaluation of the emergency situation and an identification of what worked and what didn’t is required from all EOC members. Each will make recommendations for improved procedures during future emergency incidents and will collaborate with other members on those processes.

There were many examples of neighbors helping neighbors and people stepping up to help in the midst of the emergency. Most Westporters came together and demonstrated resilience and an inherent capacity to help those around them. I want to express my deepest gratitude to those residents and town employees who exhibited patience, cooperation and understanding under very trying circumstances.

– Online: www.westportct.gov

– Get Updates: Signup for emergency alerts

– Get Updates: Sign up for email subscriptions

This press release was made possible by: