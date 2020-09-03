2020-09-02@3:30pm–#Ansonia CT– The Ansonia Police Department arrested Andre LeFrancois, age 22, of Ansonia for the homicide of Rosali Violet Acquefreda on August 30, 2020. LeFrancois was arrested by warrant and taken into custody without incident. LeFrancois is charged with Murder and Risk of Injury to a Minor; he is being held on a $750,000.00 bond and will be arraigned on September 3, 2020 in Milford Superior Court. The arrest warrant has been sealed by the court and will not be available for release.

At this time on behalf of Chief Cota, the Ansonia Police Department would like to thank Chief Narowski, Lieutenant Stanko, Detective Sergeant Netto and Detective Sullivan of the Derby Police Department, Colonel Mellekas, Sergeant Ralph Soda and the Central District Major Crimes Unit of the Connecticut State Police, Dr. Vallaro and the forensic scientists at the State of Connecticut Forensic Laboratory for their invaluable assistance in the investigation of this homicide. We also would like to thank State’s Attorney Kelly, Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Stein, Inspector Brooks and all the members of the Ansonia/Milford Judicial District for their assistance and support.

I would like to recognize Lieutenant Williams, Det. Sgt. James Frolish, Detective Adcox, Detective Hunt, Detective Harte, Detective Esposito, Detective Troesser and all the men and women of the Ansonia Police Department for their hard work and commitment to this investigation and the work they do every day.

The Ansonia Police Department strongly urges anyone who may be in a relationship where domestic violence is occurring to contact their local authorities. Help is available 24 hours a day 7 days a week. In the Valley, The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services can be reached by phone at 203-736-9944, 203-789-8104 or 1-888-774-2900 or through the internet at https://bhcare.org/page/22595-The-Umbrella-Center-for-Domestic-Violence-Services- . Statewide domestic violence assistance can be found at www.CTSafeConnect.org or call/text (888)774-2900.