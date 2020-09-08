2020-09-06@5:35pm–On Sunday the Bridgeport Police responded to a report of a victim robbed in the area of Harlem Ave and Wayne St. The victim reported he was assaulted and robbed of money and an iPhone by known parties. The Victim was able to identify a party that was detained in the area of Truman St and Madison Ave as Jerome Pink 25yrs old from Bridgeport as the responsible party. Mr. Pink was taken into custody and charged with the below. Bond is set at $10,000.

53a-125a LARCENY 5TH DEG 1 count 3a-136 ROBBERY 3RD DEG 1 count 53a-61 ASSAULT 3RD DEG 1 count