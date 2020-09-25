Friendly Tax Website

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the launch of the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) multi-year IT modernization initiative that will improve the customer’s experience and deliver additional, user-friendly features such as mobile device-friendly design, secure web messaging, and advanced tax filing reminders.

The launch is highlighted by the new, online tax filing and payment portal called DRS myconneCT. Certain taxes filed by businesses are included in the initial phase, and the program will include all state tax filings made with DRS in future phases.

Information about the portal will be included in business.ct.gov, the one-stop-shop for businesses launched in July, and is part of the broader efforts of the Lamont administration to streamline and modernize government services.

“This new portal is just one piece of our larger efforts to make sure that businesses spend less time talking to us at the state – and more time growing their business,” Governor Lamont said. “This work has continued even during the COVID-19 pandemic because we are committed to ensuring that businesses have what they need to be successful in Connecticut in all climates. We know that our commitment to continuing this work no matter what will help us come out of the pandemic even stronger – and I am excited to see this program grow.”

“The DRS modernization aligns with the administration’s vision of state government services that are available online, secure, and customer-focused,” Acting Revenue Services Commissioner John Biello said. “Following months of preparation, the professionals here at DRS are well-positioned to continue to deliver world-class customer service using our new and improved tax administration system. This exciting initiative will elevate how DRS conducts business, and how taxpayers interact with the agency.”

“Everyone deserves the same modern, convenient online experience they get when shopping or banking when they are dealing with state government,” Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said. “Our goal with business.ct.gov

, including these capabilities from DRS, is to ensure businesses, consumers, and residents spend less time talking to us and trying to figure out what they need to do, and more time with their families, building their business, and enjoying our state.”

Beginning today, taxpayers can create their myconneCT username and can use myconneCT to file state returns, make payments, and view their filing histories, among other self-service options, for the following business state tax types administered by DRS:

· Sales and Use/Business Use

· Withholding

· Room Occupancy (B&B Occupancy)

· Prepaid Wireless E 9-1-1 Fee

· Admissions and Dues

· Tourism Surcharge

· Rental Surcharge

· Dry Cleaning Surcharge

Other state tax types, such as individual income tax, will be included in future additions to myconneCT. More information about myconneCT can be found on the DRS website

