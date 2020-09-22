WASHINGTON, DC, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) applauded the House of Representatives’ passage of legislation he introduced in the Senate to improve election security. The Defending the Integrity of Voting Systems Act would make it a federal crime to hack any voting systems used in a federal election and now awaits President Trump’s signature.

“As foreign adversaries seek to undermine our democracy, our election systems are in dire need of strong safeguards. Our adversaries have shown a willingness and capability to hack the infrastructure that powers our democracy, however, our laws and enforcement lag far behind this dire threat. This bill provides the Department of Justice with powerful tools to vigorously prosecute and stop malicious hackers. I am grateful to my colleagues in the House for recognizing the urgency of improving election security and approving this bill by voice vote,” said Blumenthal. “This bill must now quickly become law so every vote counts. Nearly a month out from our 2020 elections, there’s no time to waste.”

