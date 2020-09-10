Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport Fire Department Promotions and Swearing In Ceremony

2020-09-09@5:00pm– Today the Bridgeport Fire Department promoted Deputy Chief James Buck, along with 3 Assistant Chiefs, 6 captains, 6 pumper engineers, 3 fire inspectors, and a fire equipment mechanic sworn in by Mayor Ganim.  13 from Recruit Class #64 and 13 from Recruit Class #65 were also sworn in.

 

Chief Thode said the delays to the ceremonies were due to Covid.  A limited number of guests were permitted in the outdoor ceremony which lasted maybe 10 minutes.  The chief said the candidates began their journey almost 2 years ago, “probably with noble intentions of battling blazes, never foreseeing being on the front lines of a war against a pandemic”.

 

Congratulations all !!!

