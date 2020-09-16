Bridgeport News: Police Involved Shooting

Video Report (click on the video to view)

2020-09-16@1:10am–#Bridgeport CT–State police are investigating a shooting involving a Bridgeport Police Officer. This afternoon during a press conference, Police Chief Rebecca Garcia said that at 1:10am police were called to a stabbing at 351 Clinton Avenue. The chief said the suspect was “making stabbing motions toward the victim,” Garcia said. Police attempted to de-escalate the incident without success. Police officers Elioz Henry and Sean Curran used a taser in an attempt to stop the suspect 27-year-old Juan Villa. Officer Henry fired his service weapon striking the suspect on the right side. Garcia said the victim thanked the officer for saving his life. Bridgeport Captian Brian Fitzgerald who is in charge of the Bridgeport Police Detective bureau said his department is assisting state police with downloading police bodycam footage and a liaison with personnel records. It is protocol that the officers involved in a shotting go on paid administrative leave and that the State Police investigate the incident. State Police Trooper Josue Dorelus said body camera footage of the incident will be released “as soon as practically possible” and that the State’s Stamford Attorney General is overseeing the investigation.