WASHINGTON, D.C – Today, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Senator Chris Murphy released the following statement on the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court:

Blumenthal said:

“There is a clear and present danger of a humanitarian, moral, and constitutional crisis, as the Supreme Court shifts radically to the right and prepares to strike down laws vital to health and American values.”

“Americans across the country are scared and saddened tonight. Families with sick children are scared they won’t be able to pay for their health care if the Affordable Care Act is struck down. Women are scared the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade and punish them for their decisions about when and whether to have children. Gay couples are scared that their loving relationships will no longer be protected by law. And all Americans should be scared of a Supreme Court that would supplant the electoral will of the people with the votes of Republican-appointed justices.”

“To every person who is worried about what your future looks like under this Supreme Court: I will never stop fighting for you. Breaking the rules and norms to appoint activist judges who legislate from the bench – and overturn laws supported by elected legislators – is undemocratic and unacceptable. Keep on standing up and speaking out.”

Murphy said:

“Republicans just accomplished what they’ve been trying to do for years: weaponize the courts to accomplish their hugely unpopular agenda that they couldn’t get done in Congress,” said Murphy. “The first stop is to take health care away from millions of Americans in a case that will be seen by the Supreme Court in just over two weeks. Judge Barrett will now be seated on the Court in time to hear Trump and congressional Republicans’ lawsuit to eradicate the Affordable Care Act and end protections for 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions, creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the middle of a global health pandemic. And next on the chopping block, it is clear, is a woman’s right to choose, gun violence prevention measures, and campaign finance reform. I am both infuriated and devastated on behalf of our country.”

Murphy has been an outspoken critic of the decision to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court before the next president is inaugurated, and has continuously emphasized the disastrous implications of confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Last week, Murphy addressed Republicans’ decision to ram through Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the United States Supreme Court, and push their unpopular agenda on health care, guns, and campaign finance through the courts after they’ve failed legislatively. Murphy launched a campaign to invite people across Connecticut to share their health care stories and describe how they would be impacted if the Republican lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act succeeded. Murphy took to the U.S. Senate floor last month to discuss the health care implications of her nomination. Murphy has also held numerous roundtables across Connecticut discussing how Judge Barrett’s confirmation would impact people’s lives, and has also been outspoken on Judge Barrett’s radical views around gun violence prevention.

