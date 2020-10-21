Ansonia News: Armed Robbery

2020-10-20@6:50pm–The Ansonia Police Department received a complaint of an armed robbery at the S & S Mart, 95 Division Street. Two males, one armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded the employee turn over all the money in the register. Several hundred dollars and store merchandise was taken during the robbery. The suspects are described as black males, one tall and thin wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, black facemask and carrying a black handgun, the other medium height and weight wearing a tan and camouflage hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black facemask. The suspects fled the store on foot towards Wakelee Avenue. The department is asking anyone with information to please contact 203-735-1885 or tips can be left anonymously through TIP 411 at the link below.

