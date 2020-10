2020-10-23@12:30pm– #Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police received a shotspotter activation of 23 auto/high capacity rounds being shot on Bunnel Street near Connecticut Avenue. A person was hit by the gunfire at a house across the way and ran to Oasis Market a block further down. According to police, the “”Personal was transported to the hospital”. No word on the extent of injuries. A number of parked cars were also hit.