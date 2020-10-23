Two Stratford EMS Paramedics Recognized

STRATFORD, CT – Two Stratford EMS Paramedicswere recognized in a beautiful ceremony put on by St. Vincents Medical Center (Hartford Hospital) as part of their Annual EMS Values Awards.

Full-Time Paramedics Dane Dorta and Michael Battistelli were honored with the St. Vincent’s Medical Center’s “EMS Values Award – recognizing those who go above and beyond”. The awards are given to EMS workers for exhibiting St Vincent’s EMS core values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect, and empathy while providing patient-focused and selfless service.

Paramedic Dorta’s recognition was in response to going above and beyond to assist an elderly woman who had lost her sight and had inadvertently created an extremely unsafe situation for herself in her home. Aside from a myriad of safety and self care issues, this woman was also fiercely independent. Working with this patient for over 2 hours, Dorta brought all of his resources to bear (including assistance from SFD and SPD) in caring for her and getting her the assistance she needed. Paramedic Dorta consistently demonstrates this level commitment and effort to the residents of Stratford and patients of Stratford EMS.



Paramedic Battistelli’s recognition is related to two calls that are also commensurate with his everyday commitment and effort to his practice as a paramedic. Mike’s handling of a regular patient of Stratford EMS and of a mass casualty event involving a special needs bus demonstrated Mike’s humanity as well as his calm, caring and fun demeanor. Whether it was his very personal acts of giving to help someone in need or his smile and gentle songs used to calm fears in children with special needs, Mike regularly demonstrates a deep desire to care for his fellow man.



“I am so proud of the work that the Stratford EMS team continues to do on a daily basis. Both Dane and Mike were recognized today for performance that exemplifies not only the values of the St. Vincent’s EMS program, but also the core values and principles of Stratford EMS and the Town of Stratford.” said Michael Loiz, Director of EMS.

Larry Ciccarelli, Public Safety & Emergency Management Director said, “Dane and Mike exemplify the highest values and professionalism of our Stratford Public Safety community. They set powerful examples for the rest of their team and we are a much stronger organization because of them.”