Fairfield News: Armed Robbery

2020-10-22@ 7:40pm–#Fairfield CT– Fairfield Police received a 911 call from an employee at

Brooklawn Discount Liquor reporting an armed robbery had occurred at the store.

Brooklawn Discount Liquor is located at 752 Brooklawn Avenue.

Patrol Officers, Detectives, and a K-9 unit responded to the scene. Officers on scene

confirmed a robbery had occurred and began a search for potential suspects.

The employee reported two males came into the store and demanded money. The employee

described them as black males in their 20’s, wearing all black to include black face masks.

One of the suspects was armed with a firearm and held the firearm up to the store clerk’s

head. The suspected males took the cash from the register and a bracelet from the wrist of

the employee. Additionally, a customer in the store had his wallet stolen by the suspects.

The suspects exited the store prior to police arrival with an undetermined amount of cash.

A K-9 track led police to nearby Querida Street where the track ended abruptly indicating

the suspects may have entered a vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in these photographs. Anyone

with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department Detective Bureau at

203-254-4840.

Anonymous tips may be sent by texting “FPD” plus your tip information to CRIMES

(274637). Be sure to include the “FPD” keyword in your text message. You may also submit

a tip online at www.fpdct.com/tips.