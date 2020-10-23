Bridgeport News: 2 Armed Robberies

2020-10-22 @ 8:00PMish– Two robberies occurred immediately after the package store robbery in Fairfield and police believe the same suspects are wanted in the Bridgeport armed robberies at J&E a Liquor Store in the 200th block of Wayne St was robbed at gunpoint. The description provided was 2 black males wearing all black.

A second robbery occurred at Pizza Heaven at 3851 Main Street. No description was given at this time.

What is remarkable is that this is the first reported armed robbery in Bridgeport since they took the Bridgeport Police radio access away from the media. I wrote to Scott (what a great guy) Appleby two days ago asking why there have been no reported robberies, street robberies, armed robberies or carjacking’s. I also cc’d Rowena (I have no comment) White and both her and Scott have not replied back…status quo for these “commination” or should I say non-communication managers. I told them I would report on this if they chose to ignore my email. They aren’t ignoring me but you the citizen. That’s okay, these reports will follow them with them when their future employers do an internet search on them.