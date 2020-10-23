Bridgeport News: Carjacking

2020–10-22@8:30PMish– A carjacking occurred on Yale Street near Freemont Street. The suspects were described as a young male and a female accomplice. A firearm was displayed.

What is remarkable is that this is the first reported carjacking in Bridgeport since they took the Bridgeport Police radio access away from the media. I wrote to Scott (what a great guy) Appleby two days ago asking why there have been no reported robberies, street robberies, armed robberies or carjacking’s. I also cc’d Rowena (I have no comment) White and both her and Scott have not replied back…status quo for these “communication” or should I say non-communication managers. I told them I would report on this if they chose to ignore my email. They aren’t ignoring me but you the citizen. That’s okay, these reports will follow them with them when their future employers do an internet search on them.