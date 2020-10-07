Text Amendment Proposal for Special Needs Housing on Town-Owned Property

Westport, CT – Planning & Zoning Director Mary Young announced today that the Planning & Zoning (P&Z) Commission will review a text amendment to the Westport Zoning Regulations at its October 8, 2020 meeting. The P&Z Commission submitted Text Amendment #785. If adopted, the amendment will delete §4-5, Maximum Multi-Family Dwelling, also known as the “Multi-Family Cap”, which limits the number of multi-family dwellings in Westport to 10% the number of single-family dwellings.

Without deleting the language in §4-5, the only non-single family home development that will be permitted in the future would be the development of affordable units and market-rate unit units permitted in very limited regulations. All other types of development, including townhomes, apartments and condominiums, will no longer be permitted

Mary Young described, “The elimination of the multifamily cap will permit the Planning & Zoning Commission to continue its work diversifying housing in Westport while retaining the predominantly single family zoning that characterizes Westport. This text amendment does not allow multifamily development in any single family zones, rather, it authorizes the elected Planning & Zoning Commissioners to continue to evaluate multifamily and townhome proposals in those zones where they are already permitted.”

Pursuant to Governor Lamont’s Executive Order No. 7B, there will be no physical location for the October 8, 2020 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The meeting will be held electronically and live streamed on www.westportct.gov and shown on Optimum Government Access Channel 79 and Frontier Channel 6020. The Planning and Zoning Commission can receive written comments from the public in advance of the meeting. Comments in advance of the meeting should be sent to PandZ@westportct.gov. Comments can also be sent during the meeting when the item is under review by the Commission before the public comment session on that agenda item ends. If sending comments during the meeting comments will be read aloud if they (i) are sent to PandZcomments@westportct.gov, (ii) state your full name and address, and (iii) identify the agenda item to which your comment relates.

If you would like to give your comments by participating in real time in the meeting, please send an email by noon on October 8, 2020, to maryyoung@westportct.gov stating your name and address and the agenda item to which your comments will relate, and meeting participation details will be emailed to you to enable you to participate in real time. Meeting materials are available at www.westportct.gov, on the Planning and Zoning Department web page under “P&Z Pending Applications & Recent Approvals” here.

