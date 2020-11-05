Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

On November 4, 2020 at approximately 6:59 pm, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a telephone call regarding a serious crash at the intersection of Granfield Avenue & Success Avenue, Bridgeport, CT (vehicle vs pedestrian). Bridgeport Police, Fire, and AMR Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

A green 2001 Ford F350 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Granfield Avenue approaching its intersection with Success Avenue. There is a four way stop at the intersection of Granfield Avenue & Success Avenue. The Ford pickup truck failed to stop for the stop sign and struck a 70 year old Bridgeport woman as she crossed Granfield Avenue from the northwest corner of the intersection.

The operator of the Ford pickup truck has been identified as 25 year old Gustavs Ketlers of Stratford, CT. He pulled the pickup truck to the side of the road and is cooperating with police.

The female pedestrian was initially found lying unresponsive in the roadway at the intersection. She was transported to Bridgeport Hospital by AMR ambulance where she is listed in serious but stable condition.

The Bridgeport Police Department Crash Investigation Unit has responded to the scene for further investigation. Success Avenue and Granfield Avenue were opened for the normal flow of traffic at 9:45 pm.

Officer Cynthia Dolyak is the lead crash investigator for this incident. Anyone with further information may contact Officer Dolyak at the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division (203-576-7640).

