Fairfield News: Mail Investigation Leads To Other Charges

#Fairfield CT– On 11/13/2020, at approximately 1100 hours, Fairfield Police were called to the area of Taunton Rd after a mail carrier observed an individual tampering with a mailbox. Police responded to the area and conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. The operator was identified as Shawn Belounis (DOB 01/10/1997), of Bridgeport. A subsequent investigation revealed Belounis was allegedly involved in the sale of narcotics in the area, and a search of Belounis and his vehicle revealed nearly $600 cash in assorted denominations, marijuana edibles, marijuana cartridges, packaging material, and over 2 ounces marijuana. Also located in Belounis’ vehicle, was a large machete and an oversized hunting knife.

Belounis was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of >.5 Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, along with several misdemeanor motor vehicle charges. Belounis was released on $5000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court 11/30/2020.

