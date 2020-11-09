STAR Awards

STAR, Inc. Lighting the Way… a local not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving people

impacted by intellectual and developmental disabilities from infants to adults, as well as

providing support services to their families, recently held its 68 th Annual Meeting and

Achievement Awards on zoom. As part of the annual meeting to elect STAR’s board of

directors and share highlights of the year, a pre-recorded video of the awardees receiving their

awards in a socially distanced setting was shared with scores of people who joined on zoom.

Hosted by STAR Executive Director, Katie Banzhaf, the annual meeting was called to order by

Meghan Cioffi of New Canaan, president of STAR board of directors. In addition to STAR’s

board, families, participants, and members, a host of local dignitaries joined the annual

recognition of achievements including State Senator Bob Duff, State Representative Gail

Lavielle, Mayor Harry Rilling and his wife Lucia , and candidate Patrizia Zucaro to share words

of praise and gratitude. STAR added one new board member, Tom McInerney from New

Canaan, to a three-year term.

Several Bridgeport residents and STAR employees received achievement awards. Emma

Campbell, Marie Dufane and Tamara Nelson, all of Bridgeport, received the “STAR Hero

Award.” When STAR day services closed during the March-June shutdown STAR was

challenged with staffing two homes after residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Each of

these remarkable individuals stepped up to quarantine in the home with the residents for 14-16

days. Their commitment not only provided a continuity of care for the residents, but also allowed

their colleagues to remain with their own families and to limit the spread.

Additional awardees include The “Jeannette Shivers Award” presented to Norwalk resident

and STAR client, Joey Agostino, known to many as DJ Joey, for his generous spirit and for

volunteering his services during the pandemic with Friday night “Share the Love” virtual dance

parties. Larry Shortell of Norwalk received the “Self Advocacy Award” for the example he sets

by living on his own and taking public transportation to work during the pandemic.

“Employer of the Year Award” was presented to Whole Foods of Darien and Westport. The

“Jo Mercede Youth Volunteer of the Year Award” was awarded to Anna Zoccolillo of New

Canaan for hosting Friday Night Fun Nights, a fun and inclusive weekly event for people of all

abilities. Yvonne O’Kane of Westport was presented the “Volunteer of the Year Award” for

her commitment to enriching lives of individuals impacted by disabilities with a series of classes

on location and on zoom. The “Anne O’Callaghan Parents of the Year Award” was presented

to Brett and Vicky Davis of Westport for their commitment and love in advocating for their son,

Wyatt, and all people with disabilities. Dan Woog of Westport received the “Media Partner of

the Year Award” for his tremendous advocacy of STAR and for all people in the community,

especially those with disabilities through his blog “06880.” The “Community Partner of the

Year Award” was presented to Jumpstart for their family support services. The

“Humanitarian of the Year Award” was presented to Tony Williams of Old Greenwich for his

leading role in cycling 2,000 miles around Italy with a team of cyclists to raise over $225,000

for non-profits, including over $126,000 for STAR.

STAR, Inc., Lighting the Way is a not–for-profit organization established in 1952 to serve

individuals of all ages who are impacted by intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) in

Fairfield County, as well as providing support services to their families. STAR creates

opportunities for individuals to live full lives with independence, freedom of choice and personal

growth by providing support, services and advocacy. STAR informs and encourages the

community to recognize and appreciate the value of all individuals. STAR is the only affiliated

chapter of The Arc in Fairfield County. The Arc is an advocacy and informational agency

benefitting people with intellectual disabilities on state and national levels. For more

information about STAR, Inc., Lighting the Way please visit www.starct.org.

For information about STAR, please visit www.starct.org.

