STAR Awards

STAR, Inc. Lighting the Way… a local not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving people
impacted by intellectual and developmental disabilities from infants to adults, as well as
providing support services to their families, recently held its 68 th Annual Meeting and
Achievement Awards on zoom. As part of the annual meeting to elect STAR’s board of
directors and share highlights of the year, a pre-recorded video of the awardees receiving their
awards in a socially distanced setting was shared with scores of people who joined on zoom.
Hosted by STAR Executive Director, Katie Banzhaf, the annual meeting was called to order by
Meghan Cioffi of New Canaan, president of STAR board of directors. In addition to STAR’s
board, families, participants, and members, a host of local dignitaries joined the annual
recognition of achievements including State Senator Bob Duff, State Representative Gail
Lavielle, Mayor Harry Rilling and his wife Lucia , and candidate Patrizia Zucaro to share words
of praise and gratitude. STAR added one new board member, Tom McInerney from New
Canaan, to a three-year term.
Several Bridgeport residents and STAR employees received achievement awards. Emma
Campbell, Marie Dufane and Tamara Nelson, all of Bridgeport, received the “STAR Hero
Award.” When STAR day services closed during the March-June shutdown STAR was
challenged with staffing two homes after residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Each of
these remarkable individuals stepped up to quarantine in the home with the residents for 14-16
days. Their commitment not only provided a continuity of care for the residents, but also allowed
their colleagues to remain with their own families and to limit the spread.
Additional awardees include The “Jeannette Shivers Award” presented to Norwalk resident
and STAR client, Joey Agostino, known to many as DJ Joey, for his generous spirit and for
volunteering his services during the pandemic with Friday night “Share the Love” virtual dance
parties. Larry Shortell of Norwalk received the “Self Advocacy Award” for the example he sets
by living on his own and taking public transportation to work during the pandemic.
“Employer of the Year Award” was presented to Whole Foods of Darien and Westport. The
“Jo Mercede Youth Volunteer of the Year Award” was awarded to Anna Zoccolillo of New
Canaan for hosting Friday Night Fun Nights, a fun and inclusive weekly event for people of all
abilities. Yvonne O’Kane of Westport was presented the “Volunteer of the Year Award” for
her commitment to enriching lives of individuals impacted by disabilities with a series of classes
on location and on zoom. The “Anne O’Callaghan Parents of the Year Award” was presented
to Brett and Vicky Davis of Westport for their commitment and love in advocating for their son,
Wyatt, and all people with disabilities. Dan Woog of Westport received the “Media Partner of
the Year Award” for his tremendous advocacy of STAR and for all people in the community,
especially those with disabilities through his blog “06880.” The “Community Partner of the
Year Award” was presented to Jumpstart for their family support services. The
“Humanitarian of the Year Award” was presented to Tony Williams of Old Greenwich for his
leading role in cycling 2,000 miles around Italy with a team of cyclists to raise over $225,000
for non-profits, including over $126,000 for STAR.
STAR, Inc., Lighting the Way is a not–for-profit organization established in 1952 to serve
individuals of all ages who are impacted by intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) in
Fairfield County, as well as providing support services to their families. STAR creates
opportunities for individuals to live full lives with independence, freedom of choice and personal
growth by providing support, services and advocacy. STAR informs and encourages the
community to recognize and appreciate the value of all individuals. STAR is the only affiliated
chapter of The Arc in Fairfield County. The Arc is an advocacy and informational agency
benefitting people with intellectual disabilities on state and national levels. For more
information about STAR, Inc., Lighting the Way please visit www.starct.org.
