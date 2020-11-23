Westport News: Department of Public Works Receives $128k Grant

Westport CT – The Department of Public Works announced today that it is the recipient of a Connecticut Small Towns Economic Assistance Program (STEAP) grant in the amount of $128,205 to be earmarked for the replacement of the sidewalks on Maple Avenue South. The Town of Westport will fund $21,795 towards this project.

According to Governor Ned Lamont’s November 9, 2020 announcement, more than $11 million in STEAP funding was awarded to 94 small towns across Connecticut for various infrastructure improvement projects. This is the first time since 2016 that the State has awarded STEAP funding.

The grant funds awarded to Westport will be utilized for the replacement and construction of a section of sidewalk on Maple Avenue South from Post Road East (Route 1) to Clapboard Hill Road. The total length is approximately 2,575 linear feet and includes replacement and new “infill” construction where there is currently no sidewalk. The sidewalk that is currently in poor condition will be replaced, making it continuous for the entire length of the segment. It will facilitate safe pedestrian infrastructure along Maple Avenue South as well as facilitate pedestrian access to retail and commercial establishments along the Post Road. The funds will be used primarily for construction.

First Selectman Jim Marpe said, “I am pleased that the State funds will allow the Department of Public Works to begin work on this important infrastructure improvement that facilitates pedestrian access and contributes to the walkability of Westport.”

This press release is made possible by: